Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 13.58 points or 0.63% at 2181.07 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.66%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.26%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.22%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.76%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.09%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.64%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.62%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.57%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.41%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.04%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 250.57 or 0.5% at 49800.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.85 points or 0.55% at 14732.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.72 points or 0.04% at 20780.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.97 points or 0.03% at 6881.65.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 1108 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

