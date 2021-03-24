Adani Power Ltd Surges 4.97%

Adani Power Ltd has added 91.39% over last one month compared to 5.72% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 4.97% today to trade at Rs 106.7. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.56% to quote at 2179.68. The index is up 5.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 4.66% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 4.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 77.58 % over last one year compared to the 86.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 91.39% over last one month compared to 5.72% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 106.7 on 24 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 25.25 on 23 Mar 2020.

