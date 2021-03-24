Bank of Maharashtra soars on raising Rs 100 cr via Tier II bonds

Bank of Maharashtra surged 9.57% to Rs 22.90 after the bank said it has successfully raised Rs 100 crore through private placement of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.
The bank raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of 1,000, 8% Basel III compliant unsecured redeemable taxable subordinate Tier II bonds of face value Rs 10 lakh each. The bonds were allotted on 23 March 2021 and will mature after 10 years, i.e., 23 March 2031.
The bonds will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 March 2021.
The bank's net profit jumped 13.90% to Rs 154.07 crore on a 3.4% rise in total income to Rs 3,577 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 93.33% stake in Bank of Maharashtra as on 31 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU