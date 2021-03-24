Tata Steel Ltd Slides 2.67%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.6%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 5.5% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.06% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd lost 2.67% today to trade at Rs 721.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.6% to quote at 13634.23. The index is up 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.52% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 150.83 % over last one year compared to the 86.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 5.5% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66959 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 782 on 03 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

