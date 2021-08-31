Route Mobile subsidiary appoints Shefali Sharma as CEO

Call2Connect India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile, promoted Shefali Sharma as the chief executive officer and also appointed Ramachandran Sivathanu as its chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

Sharma has worked with companies like Omnia, Spanco, & Spice among others. She has been an integral member of the company since 2012, having held several key leadership portfolios during her tenure. As CEO of Call2Connect, Shefali will be responsible for driving innovation, nurturing talent, and growing the business at Call2Connect.

Ramachandran was previously on the board of Route Mobile. He has worked with companies like Loop Telecom, Meridian Mobile, RPG Cellular Services, and Red Bottle Telecommunications Consultany.

Route Mobile's consolidated net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 34.32 crore on a 21.9% increase in net sales to Rs 377.52 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO).

Shares of Route Mobile advanced 2.34% to Rs 2,030.35 on BSE.

