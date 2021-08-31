Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 13.89 points or 0.53% at 2610.45 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 6.42%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.94%),NLC India Ltd (up 2.91%),GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.07%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 1.45%), CESC Ltd (up 1.26%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.9%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.75%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.28%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.98%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.03%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.39 or 0.04% at 56912.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.55 points or 0.02% at 16927.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.53 points or 0.33% at 26778.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.99 points or 0.21% at 8246.69.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

