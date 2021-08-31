Tata Motors Ltd Falls 1.52%

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 2.21% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.17% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd lost 1.52% today to trade at Rs 287.45. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.57% to quote at 22301.4. The index is down 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd decreased 1.26% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.19% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 26.1 % over last one year compared to the 47.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 2.21% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 360.65 on 15 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.15 on 24 Sep 2020.

