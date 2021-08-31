Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 175.79 points or 0.52% at 33957.95 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cyient Ltd (up 5.08%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.94%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 4.14%),Aptech Ltd (up 4.07%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NELCO Ltd (up 1.88%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.71%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.47%), NIIT Ltd (up 1.41%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.46%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 2.39%), and eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.39%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.39 or 0.04% at 56912.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.55 points or 0.02% at 16927.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.53 points or 0.33% at 26778.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.99 points or 0.21% at 8246.69.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

