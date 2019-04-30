RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 23.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.57% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of Life Sciences rose 23.20% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.57% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.63% to Rs 10.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 330.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

68.8083.46330.16343.959.5210.2810.1610.916.068.0730.3734.702.124.3915.0520.361.541.2510.8113.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)