RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 23.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.57% to Rs 68.80 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 23.20% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.57% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.63% to Rs 10.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 330.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales68.8083.46 -18 330.16343.95 -4 OPM %9.5210.28 -10.1610.91 - PBDT6.068.07 -25 30.3734.70 -12 PBT2.124.39 -52 15.0520.36 -26 NP1.541.25 23 10.8113.45 -20
