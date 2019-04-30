Trent standalone net profit rises 36.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 668.67 crore

Net profit of rose 36.79% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 668.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.23% to Rs 127.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 2531.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2066.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

668.67528.722531.682066.295.054.719.349.7432.3127.92236.07213.3418.7716.81189.60171.6315.9511.66127.49116.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)