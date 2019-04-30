Trent standalone net profit rises 36.79% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 668.67 croreNet profit of Trent rose 36.79% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 668.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.23% to Rs 127.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 2531.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2066.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales668.67528.72 26 2531.682066.29 23 OPM %5.054.71 -9.349.74 - PBDT32.3127.92 16 236.07213.34 11 PBT18.7716.81 12 189.60171.63 10 NP15.9511.66 37 127.49116.72 9
