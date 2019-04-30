Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 20.28% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit rises 4.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment fourth quarter net at Rs 291.86 cr
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2019 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 32.90% in the September 2018 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit rises 1585.26% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 24.62 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 20.28% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.06% to Rs 9.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 115.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.6227.46 -10 115.89105.53 10 OPM %14.9515.62 -17.2119.70 - PBDT2.833.52 -20 15.7817.16 -8 PBT1.312.12 -38 9.6112.02 -20 NP1.141.43 -20 9.987.98 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU