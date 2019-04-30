Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 20.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 24.62 crore

Net profit of declined 20.28% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.06% to Rs 9.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 115.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

24.6227.46115.89105.5314.9515.6217.2119.702.833.5215.7817.161.312.129.6112.021.141.439.987.98

