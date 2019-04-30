JUST IN
L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 381.72 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 22.24% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 381.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.66% to Rs 96.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 1582.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1315.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales381.72343.74 11 1582.101315.41 20 OPM %10.7514.62 -12.7813.88 - PBDT38.3649.43 -22 194.56176.89 10 PBT21.2835.47 -40 130.59122.76 6 NP17.8322.93 -22 96.6580.10 21

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:33 IST

