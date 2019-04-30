L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hathway Cable & Datacom standalone net profit rises 1585.26% in the March 2019 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment fourth quarter net at Rs 291.86 cr
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2019 quarter
Bharti Infratel reports Q4 net profit flat at Rs 608 crore
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 381.72 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 22.24% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 381.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.66% to Rs 96.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 1582.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1315.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales381.72343.74 11 1582.101315.41 20 OPM %10.7514.62 -12.7813.88 - PBDT38.3649.43 -22 194.56176.89 10 PBT21.2835.47 -40 130.59122.76 6 NP17.8322.93 -22 96.6580.10 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU