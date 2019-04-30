L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 381.72 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 22.24% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 381.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.66% to Rs 96.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 1582.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1315.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

381.72343.741582.101315.4110.7514.6212.7813.8838.3649.43194.56176.8921.2835.47130.59122.7617.8322.9396.6580.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)