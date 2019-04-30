Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 60.10 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 37.53% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 33.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 242.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.1054.80 10 242.97214.12 13 OPM %12.1112.26 -16.9917.19 - PBDT9.8510.71 -8 53.0848.73 9 PBT7.667.25 6 42.4633.17 28 NP6.019.62 -38 33.3528.58 17
