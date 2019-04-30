Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 60.10 crore

Net profit of declined 37.53% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 33.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 242.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

60.1054.80242.97214.1212.1112.2616.9917.199.8510.7153.0848.737.667.2542.4633.176.019.6233.3528.58

