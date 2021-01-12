RPP Infra Projects JV bags Rs 231.77 cr work order for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor

RPP Infra Projects announced the company in JV with R K Infra Corp has received a prestigious work order for an amount of Rs 231.77 crore from Highways Department for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects.

The project is to be executed within a period of 24 months. The company's share in the project is 60%.

With this, the company is on the way to have an order book of Rs 2000 crore as on date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)