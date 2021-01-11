TCS recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation (IX) Overall and Strategic Consulting Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Americas Business Consulting Services
TCS launches #ThisRun, a unique worldwide Community for runners
TCS and Zinier launch field service automation solutions
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation (IX) Overall and Strategic Consulting Services.
The report highlights that TCS has a strong focus on the manufacturing industry and a balanced strategy on innovation with a high amount of delivery centers and centers of excellence located around the globe.
Cited as key strengths are TCS' solution frameworks, accelerators, and tools that facilitate the adoption of IX services/ solutions, including the Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (DATOM) Framework, DAEZMO, Decision Fabric, DeZypher, and TCS' Sensor Data Analytics IoT Framework (SDAF). According to the report, customers appreciate TCS' ability to be involved in every step of the way, from strategic consulting/advisory to project implementation to ongoing support.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU