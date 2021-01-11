TCS recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation (IX) Overall and Strategic Consulting Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation (IX) Overall and Strategic Consulting Services.

The report highlights that TCS has a strong focus on the manufacturing industry and a balanced strategy on innovation with a high amount of delivery centers and centers of excellence located around the globe.

Cited as key strengths are TCS' solution frameworks, accelerators, and tools that facilitate the adoption of IX services/ solutions, including the Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (DATOM) Framework, DAEZMO, Decision Fabric, DeZypher, and TCS' Sensor Data Analytics IoT Framework (SDAF). According to the report, customers appreciate TCS' ability to be involved in every step of the way, from strategic consulting/advisory to project implementation to ongoing support.

