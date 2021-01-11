Greenlam Industries incorporates step down subsidiary - Greenlam Polland

-
Greenlam Industries announced the incorporation of step down subsidiary - Greenlam Polland on 08 January 2021 in Republic of Polland to carry the business of marketing and distribution of decorative laminates and other paper and / or wood based products.
In the said Greenlam Polland, Greenlam Asia Pacific (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries, in Singapore) holds 99% shares, and balance 1% share is held by Greenlam Industries.
