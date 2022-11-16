RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 68.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.84% to Rs 21.56 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 68.07% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.5623.6530.6148.376.2612.692.969.422.277.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)