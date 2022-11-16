RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 68.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.84% to Rs 21.56 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 68.07% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.5623.65 -9 OPM %30.6148.37 -PBDT6.2612.69 -51 PBT2.969.42 -69 NP2.277.11 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU