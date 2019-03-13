JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 April 2019

Bajaj Finance announced the cessation of Independent Directors, D S Mehta and Rajendra Lakhotia. The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Dr Naushad Forbes and Anami Roy as Additional Directors with effect from 01 April 2019.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 09:52 IST

