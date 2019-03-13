Bajaj Finance announces change in directorate

-
With effect from 01 April 2019Bajaj Finance announced the cessation of Independent Directors, D S Mehta and Rajendra Lakhotia. The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Dr Naushad Forbes and Anami Roy as Additional Directors with effect from 01 April 2019.
