CMI executes its maiden order from Mauritius

CMI has executed its maiden export Order from Mauritius for the supply of XLPE LV/HV underground Power Cables from the Company's plant located at Baddi- Himachal Pradesh. With the successful execution of this order the company products are getting better recognition from other countries as well.

The company is quite confident of procuring more export orders soon.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 16:08 IST

