Hatton National Bank, Sri Lanka selects Finacle Trade Connet to digitize trade finance business

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced that Hatton National Bank (HNB), a leading private sector commercial bank operating in Sri Lanka, has selected Finacle Trade Connect to enable a blockchain-based domestic and cross-border trade finance network.

The Finacle Trade Connect solution will be used by HNB to pilot a trade network with other corresponding banking partners and its corporate clients. The network is expected to help HNB and other participating entities substantially increase automation and transparency, while efficiently managing risks in trade and supply chain financing operations.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 09:29 IST

