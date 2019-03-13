Hatton National Bank, Sri Lanka selects Finacle Trade Connet to digitize trade finance business

Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of announced that (HNB), a leading private sector commercial operating in Sri Lanka, has selected Trade Connect to enable a blockchain-based domestic and cross-border trade network.

The Trade Connect solution will be used by to pilot a with other corresponding partners and its corporate clients. The network is expected to help and other participating entities substantially increase automation and transparency, while efficiently managing risks in trade and supply chain financing operations.

