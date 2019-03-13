HitGen and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co collaborate for innovative research

HitGen and announced a research collaboration to identify novel small molecule leads for targets of interest.

Under this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for SPARC. Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive upfront payment and will be eligible for certain milestone payments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)