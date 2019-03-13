HitGen and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co collaborate for innovative research

-
HitGen and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced a research collaboration to identify novel small molecule leads for targets of interest.
Under this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for SPARC. Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive upfront payment and will be eligible for certain milestone payments.
