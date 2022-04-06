Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SML ISUZU Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd lost 11.93% to Rs 771.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86427 shares in the past one month.

SML ISUZU Ltd crashed 7.54% to Rs 719.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7242 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd tumbled 6.86% to Rs 745.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1316 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd pared 6.23% to Rs 76.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12196 shares in the past one month.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd plummeted 5.43% to Rs 1180.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10357 shares in the past one month.

