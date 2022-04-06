Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 461.87 points or 1.26% at 36121.19 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 2.64%), Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 2.48%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 2.29%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.26%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.04%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.68%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.56%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 1.52%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.51%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.77 or 0.81% at 59690.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.25 points or 0.73% at 17827.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.5 points or 0.46% at 29718.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.08 points or 0.26% at 8877.87.

On BSE,2155 shares were trading in green, 1175 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

