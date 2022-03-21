Ruchi Soya Industries update on Rs 4300 cr FPO

-
ALSO READ
Ruchi Soya Q2 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 164 cr
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd counter
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ruchi Soya Industries standalone net profit rises 29.61% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Price band fixed at Rs 615-650 per share; Offer opens on 24 MarRuchi Soya Industries has fixed a price band at Rs 615 to Rs 650 per share for its follow-on public offer. The follow-on public offering will open on 24 March 2022 for subscription and will close on 28 March 2022.
The FPO consists of fresh issuance of equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 10,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU