Ruchi Soya Industries update on Rs 4300 cr FPO

Price band fixed at Rs 615-650 per share; Offer opens on 24 Mar

Ruchi Soya Industries has fixed a price band at Rs 615 to Rs 650 per share for its follow-on public offer. The follow-on public offering will open on 24 March 2022 for subscription and will close on 28 March 2022.

The FPO consists of fresh issuance of equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 10,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees

