Nahar Polyfilms Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, CL Educate Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2021.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 120.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8159 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd soared 18.58% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7423 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd surged 17.57% to Rs 57.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70767 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd added 16.88% to Rs 98.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7393 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd jumped 15.65% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8580 shares in the past one month.

