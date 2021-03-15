Nahar Polyfilms Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, CL Educate Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2021.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, CL Educate Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2021.
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 120.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8159 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd soared 18.58% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7423 shares in the past one month.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd surged 17.57% to Rs 57.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70767 shares in the past one month.
CL Educate Ltd added 16.88% to Rs 98.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7393 shares in the past one month.
AGI Infra Ltd jumped 15.65% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8580 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU