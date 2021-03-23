Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 225.66 points or 1.07% at 21369.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Anant Raj Global Ltd (up 11.15%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 3.6%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.47%),Hemisphere Properties India Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (up 1.87%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.82%), Borosil Ltd (up 1.79%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.32%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.17%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.87%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.78%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.71%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.01 or 0.33% at 49937.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.4% at 14794.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.19 points or 0.89% at 20803.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.92 points or 0.82% at 6889.83.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 604 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)