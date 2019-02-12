JUST IN
Business Standard

Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.79% to Rs 11.63 crore

Net profit of Ruttonsha International Rectifier rose 36.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.79% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.639.03 29 OPM %11.1811.96 -PBDT1.220.87 40 PBT0.950.58 64 NP0.600.44 36

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

