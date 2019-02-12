Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Everest Kanto Cylinder reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.36 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Everest Kanto Cylinder reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.67 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Everest Kanto Cylinder reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the September 2018 quarter
HCL recognised as Leader and Star Performer in Global Banking Application Services
Record numbers summit Everest in 2018
-
Sales rise 41.58% to Rs 185.99 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 20.75% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.58% to Rs 185.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales185.99131.37 42 OPM %8.3410.54 -PBDT19.2319.51 -1 PBT11.7212.47 -6 NP9.3611.81 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU