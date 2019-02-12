JUST IN
Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.58% to Rs 185.99 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 20.75% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.58% to Rs 185.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales185.99131.37 42 OPM %8.3410.54 -PBDT19.2319.51 -1 PBT11.7212.47 -6 NP9.3611.81 -21

