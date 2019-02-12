JUST IN
GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore
Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 245.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 63.15% to Rs 65.80 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 245.09% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.15% to Rs 65.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales65.8040.33 63 OPM %18.9812.42 -PBDT12.184.54 168 PBT10.873.58 204 NP7.732.24 245

