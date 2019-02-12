Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 71.20% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.89% to Rs 106.06 croreNet profit of Virinchi rose 71.20% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 106.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales106.0685.61 24 OPM %31.6128.98 -PBDT27.7320.66 34 PBT17.2212.26 40 NP15.228.89 71
