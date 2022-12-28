RVNL, Suryoday Bank, India Pesticides in focus

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): RVNL has received LOA for appointment as Project Implementation Agency for implementation of the UTF Harbor Project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of Govt. of India. The project costs is Rs 1544.60 crore.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran, as the MD & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three years, with effect from 23 January 2023.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank said that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 30 December 2022, to consider and approve raising capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.250 crore.

India Pesticides: The company's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Shalvis Specialities Limited (SSL) has received environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment for setting up Manufacturing Plant of "Agrochemicals & Intermediates, API Ingredients & Intermediates and Fine Chemicals Manufacturing Unit' at UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sumerpur, District Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Hariom Pipe Industries: Hariom Pipe Industries entered into Asset Transfer Agreement with R.P.Metal Sections to purchase their operating Asset which manufactures Galvanized Pipe and Cold Roll coil.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals: The company had submitted the EU Compliance application to Republic of Bulgaria for carrying out an inspection of Unit II of Kwality Pharmaceuticals situated at Himachal Pradesh.

