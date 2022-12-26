Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, PNB, Infibeam Avenues in focus

Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired approximately 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana. This project will offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

PNB: The bank has issued and allotted Basel III Compliant AT1 Bonds at a coupon of 8.40% p.a. aggregating to Rs.582 crore on private placement basis.

Infibeam Avenues: Infibeam Avenues received Perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its bill payments business, BillAvenue, for operating as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue operates as both biller and customer operating unit onboarding Billers and Agent Institutions to service the customers.

SJVN: SJVN has won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW Wind Power Project at Rs 2.90 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e- Reverse Auction. The project is expected to generate 262 MU in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 6,574 MU.

Deep Industries: The company has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for Hiring of Gas Dehydration Services for ADB GCS and Konaban GCS for period of two years at ONGC Tripura Asset and the total estimated value of the award is approximately Rs 43.13 crore.

