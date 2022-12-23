RIL, Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, Godrej Properties in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL has acquired 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies Inc (Exyn) for a total consideration of US$ 25 million.

Abans Holdings: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 23 December 2022. The issue price is Rs 270 per share.

Landmark Cars: Shares of the company will be listed on the bourses today, 23 December 2022. The issue price is Rs 506 per share.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The development will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments.

Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma informed that promoter(s) have sold sold 4.38% shares on 22nd December 2022. Aayush M. Agrawal, trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust has sold 38,78,975 shares (3.03%) and Ravi P. Agrawal, Trustee Ravi Agrawal Trust has sold 17,23,989 shares (1.35%). The company propose to utilise these funds for financing their respective private businesses, including repayment of loans taken against pledge of shares of the Company.

Lupin: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Quinapril Tablets to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, observed in recent testing above the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level. To date, Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue. Lupin discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): RVNL has been awarded contract for 'Construction of Bhesan Depot cum Workshop which includes DDC, BCC and associated E&M works for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, DC 2' by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The total awarded cost of project is Rs. 198.93 crore.

