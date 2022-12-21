Bharti Airtel, Dabur India, Jubilant FoodWorks to be watched

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel's Start Up Accelerator Program. Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build world's largest CDP platform.

Dabur India: Gyan Enterprsises Pvt Ltd. and Chowdry Associates, the entities of Barman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India, have sold approximately 1% shares through a block deal which was completed on 20th December 2022. The purpose of doing this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in private hands of the Burman family.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks announced on Tuesday that the 20-minute delivery has been introduced in 20 zones across 14 cities in India.

Uno Minda: Uno Minda announced that it has entered into Technical License agreement with Asentec Co Ltd. (Asentec) of Korea, a leading global supplier of Automotive sensors and actuators, to design, develop, manufacture and market wheel speed sensors in India.

VIP Clothing: VIP Clothing has recently sold its Umbergaon factory and raised 104.1 million. The capital gained by selling this idle asset will now be utilized in business at different level from production, technology, innovation and marketing.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company has announced their third acquisition of Mittal Corp with a foray into the Stainless Steel (SS) / Wire Rod & Bar Mill business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)