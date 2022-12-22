RIL, Sula Vineyards, Bharat Forge in spotlight

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ('RRVL'), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), today signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. (METRO India) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore.

Sula Vineyards: Shares of Sula Vineyards will debut on the bourses today, 22 December 2022. The issue price is Rs 357 per share.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Solar, the photovoltaic manufacturing and research arm of the Adani Group, has introduced India's first large sized monocrystalline silicon ingot. The monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenization to produce renewable electricity from Silicon based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21% to 24%.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge has commenced supply of forgings utilizing Green Steel, manufactured and supplied by Saarloha Advanced Materials Private Limited (Saarloha), Part of the Kalyani Group.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company has on 21 December 2022 completed acquisition of 'Razel' franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Lyka Labs: The company has finalised and signed the agreement with the Agilis Healthcare Private Limited for the acquisition of animal healthcare business.

