Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 304.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 12.33 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 304.35% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.3312.76 -3 OPM %22.149.72 -PBDT2.160.78 177 PBT1.860.46 304 NP1.860.46 304
