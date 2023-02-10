Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 304.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 12.33 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 304.35% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.3312.7622.149.722.160.781.860.461.860.46

