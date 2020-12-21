Lupin receives USFDA approval for Rufinamide Oral Suspension

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in pediatric patients 1 year of age and older, and in adults.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ ml (RLD: Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 124.5 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)