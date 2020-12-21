Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services to consider scheme of arrangement

-
-
On 24 December 2020The Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services will meet on 24 December 2020 to approve the Scheme of Arrangement between Passionate Investment Management Private and MOPE Investment Advisors and Motilal Oswal Real Estate Investment Advisors and Motilal Oswal Real Estate Investment Advisors II and Motilal Oswal Fincap and Motilal Oswal Financial Services and their respective shareholders (the Scheme), thereby leading to internal restructuring of group entities.
