Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 70.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.81% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 70.51% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.81% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.243.34-275.00-18.560.812.480.692.360.692.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)