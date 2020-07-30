Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 70.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.81% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 70.51% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.81% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.243.34 -93 OPM %-275.00-18.56 -PBDT0.812.48 -67 PBT0.692.36 -71 NP0.692.34 -71
