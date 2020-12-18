Sagar Cements slips after HDFC MF pares stake

Sagar Cements fell 1.79% to Rs 693.70 after HDFC mutual fund reduced its stake in the cement maker by 2.05% as on 15 December 2020.

Post transaction, HDFC mutual fund's shareholding in Sagar Cements has reduced to 4.61% from 6.66% earlier.

Sagar Cements' consolidated net profit soared 919.7% to Rs 50.17 crore on 22.8% increase in net sales to Rs 325.88 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Sagar Cements is engaged in manufacturing clinker and ordinary portland cement (OPC).

