Arisaig India Fund offloads 2.05% stake in Trent

Arisaig India Fund has sold 2.05% stake held in Trent on 27 November 2020.

Post transaction, Arisaig India Fund's shareholding in Trent has reduced to 5.54% from 7.59% earlier. The deal took place in open market on 27 November 2020.

Shares of Trent fell 0.18% to Rs 700.05 on BSE.

Trent's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 78.57 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 31.5% to Rs 585.38 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Trent operates Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Trent Hypermarket which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner, Landmark Stores, a family entertainment format store & Zudio which is a one shop destination to get fashion at great value. Westside has 166 stores measuring 8,000-34,000 sq. ft. across 88 cities.

