Arisaig India Fund offloads 2.05% stake in Trent

Arisaig India Fund has sold 2.05% stake held in Trent on 27 November 2020.
Post transaction, Arisaig India Fund's shareholding in Trent has reduced to 5.54% from 7.59% earlier. The deal took place in open market on 27 November 2020.
Shares of Trent fell 0.18% to Rs 700.05 on BSE.
Trent's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 78.57 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 31.5% to Rs 585.38 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Trent operates Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Trent Hypermarket which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner, Landmark Stores, a family entertainment format store & Zudio which is a one shop destination to get fashion at great value. Westside has 166 stores measuring 8,000-34,000 sq. ft. across 88 cities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU