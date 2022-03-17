SAIL rises after board 2nd interim dividend for FY22

-
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) added 1.13% to Rs 98.30 after the company said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the FY 2021-22.
The record date for the purpose of payment of the second interim dividend is 29 March 2022.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is one of the largest steel-making companies in India and one of the Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India owned about 65% of SAIL's equity and retains voting control of the company.
On a consolidated basis, the state-run steel major's net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 1,528.54 crore on 27.28% increase in net sales to Rs 25,246.99 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
