Sakar Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 65.32% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.80% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 82.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

