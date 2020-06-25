JUST IN
Sakar Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 65.32% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.80% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 82.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.2619.43 -6 82.9868.25 22 OPM %25.2523.37 -23.5424.70 - PBDT4.994.10 22 19.3015.27 26 PBT3.072.72 13 12.229.23 32 NP2.861.73 65 9.626.69 44

