Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 222.89 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 26.27% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 222.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.18% to Rs 53.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 821.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales222.89252.02 -12 821.13710.24 16 OPM %15.6318.96 -10.6212.35 - PBDT41.8652.88 -21 104.48102.08 2 PBT31.2046.50 -33 71.9280.23 -10 NP24.0332.59 -26 53.5055.26 -3
