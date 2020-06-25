Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 222.89 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 26.27% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 222.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.18% to Rs 53.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 821.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 710.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

222.89252.02821.13710.2415.6318.9610.6212.3541.8652.88104.48102.0831.2046.5071.9280.2324.0332.5953.5055.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)