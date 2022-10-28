JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ITI's Palakkad Plant appreciated by ISRO

Board of Tata Power appoints director
Business Standard

Saksoft announces acquisition of Chennai-based Terafast

Capital Market 

Saksoft announced that its subsidiary, ThreeSixty Logica Testing Services has completed the acquisition of Chennai based Company Terafast Networks on 28 October 2022.

Terafast is an IT consulting service provider with nearly two decades of experience in Cloud engineering solutions.

They provide a wide range of technology service offerings such as Cloud, Containerization, DevOps, Virtualisation Services to various industry verticals.

Pursuant to the above acquisition by ThreeSixty Logica Testing Services, Terafast Networks has become a step down subsidiary of Saksoft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU