Saksoft announces acquisition of Chennai-based Terafast

Saksoft announced that its subsidiary, ThreeSixty Logica Testing Services has completed the acquisition of Chennai based Company Terafast Networks on 28 October 2022.

Terafast is an IT consulting service provider with nearly two decades of experience in Cloud engineering solutions.

They provide a wide range of technology service offerings such as Cloud, Containerization, DevOps, Virtualisation Services to various industry verticals.

Pursuant to the above acquisition by ThreeSixty Logica Testing Services, Terafast Networks has become a step down subsidiary of Saksoft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)