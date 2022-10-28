Engineers India update on Mongol Refinery (MR) Project

Mongol Refinery having 1.5 MMTPA crude throughput is being set up in Mongolia with the Line of Credit fund by the Government of India. This project is also part of the Development Partnership Administration initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India.
Engineers India (EIL) is the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for this prestigious G2G collaboration project.
EIL is committed to successfully execute this project of national importance that intends to catering the energy security for Mongolia. It is worth noting that Mongolia is presently importing its total fossil fuel consumption requirement such as Diesel, Gasoline, Jet fuel, LPG etc. from its neighboring countries. Construction of this refinery shall also open numerous job opportunities and cater to the development of industries in the vicinity aiding the Mongolia's economic growth in the years to come.
