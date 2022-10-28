EKI Energy Services to launch India's first climate Edtech as well as climate finance marketplace

-
EKI Energy Services has joined hands with a leading energy and environmental professional firm - First Source Energy India and its promoter and promoter group, to establish a first-of-its kind joint venture that will play a pivotal role in India's climate change industry as the country's first ever Climate EdTech as well as Climate Finance Marketplace.
The joint venture will be named - ClimaCool Projects & EduTech and it will facilitate mobilisation of funds to drive investments for strategic climate interventions like - community based projects, sustainability and renewable energy projects amongst others across the globe.
