JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

EKI Energy enters into JV to launch Climate EdTech & Climate Finance Marketplace
Business Standard

EKI Energy Services to launch India's first climate Edtech as well as climate finance marketplace

Capital Market 

EKI Energy Services has joined hands with a leading energy and environmental professional firm - First Source Energy India and its promoter and promoter group, to establish a first-of-its kind joint venture that will play a pivotal role in India's climate change industry as the country's first ever Climate EdTech as well as Climate Finance Marketplace.

The joint venture will be named - ClimaCool Projects & EduTech and it will facilitate mobilisation of funds to drive investments for strategic climate interventions like - community based projects, sustainability and renewable energy projects amongst others across the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU