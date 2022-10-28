Max Estates acquires 97.61% stake in Acreage Builders

-
-
At an enterprise value of Rs 322.50 crMax Ventures and Industries announced that Max Estates has completed the acquisition of 97.61% equity share capital of Acreage Builders on 27 October 2022 at an enterprise value on 100% basis of Rs 322.50 crore.
The acquisition of Balance 2.39% equity share capital is expected to be closed by February 2023.
Consequent to the completion of acquisition, Acreage Builders has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company through Max Estates with effect from 27 October 2022.
