Max Estates acquires 97.61% stake in Acreage Builders

At an enterprise value of Rs 322.50 cr

Max Ventures and Industries announced that Max Estates has completed the acquisition of 97.61% equity share capital of Acreage Builders on 27 October 2022 at an enterprise value on 100% basis of Rs 322.50 crore.

The acquisition of Balance 2.39% equity share capital is expected to be closed by February 2023.

Consequent to the completion of acquisition, Acreage Builders has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company through Max Estates with effect from 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)