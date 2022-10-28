Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings allots 6.01 lakh equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 6,01,506 equity shares having face value of the Rs. 10/ - each fully paid-up to the eligible employees of the Company, upon exercise of the Options vested, under the Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP Plan) of the Company.

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOP Plan shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in every aspect, including dividend entitlement.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 5,84,95,42,160 consisting of 58,49,54,216 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/ - each fully paid-up.

