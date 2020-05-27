Saksoft standalone net profit rises 216.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 30.72 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 216.45% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.63% to Rs 29.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 115.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.7225.61 20 115.8994.54 23 OPM %28.6122.96 -26.9021.84 - PBDT11.964.76 151 39.4421.71 82 PBT11.004.57 141 35.7020.92 71 NP9.623.04 216 29.4616.31 81
